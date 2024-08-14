South Bimini Int’l Airport: “We’re Excited About Progress Made”

Director of Bimini Airport Development Partners, Jeremy Ebie recently gave an update on the progress of the redevelopment of the South Bimini Airport.

Ebie told ZNS News that the planned expansion for the property is expected to be four times its current size in the first phase. “Phase 1B actually will be additional expansion of the airport to meet increased traffic.”

The developers and stakeholders are in talks with air carriers concerning improvements to the airport that are contingent on the airport’s performance. Ebie said, “both local air carriers, like Western Airlines and also Bahamasair and we’re also talking to your larger international carriers like American Airlines, Delta, Jet Blue. We’ve had extensive conversations with all of the above.”

He added, “part of that discussion is really talking about the greatness of Bimini, the commercial and the tourism dynamics of The Bahamas.”

The airport also now has a brand new fire truck. This came after an airline discontinued their flight because the firefighting equipment was in disrepair. Ebie said, “part of that, what that will do is make sure that not only the commercial and private pilots that are flying into the facility have access to real fire safety also future, potential carriers that we’re talking to and discussing with about coming to Bimini we’ll also have that kind of capability.”

When asked about the project’s benefit to Bahamians Ebie said that local contractors have been engaged and the have focused on getting contractors for the civil work as well.