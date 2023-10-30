Softball Tourneys – prelude to ‘National Public Service Week’

Softball Games Prelude to Public Service Week: Public service workers enjoyed softball games at Blue Hills Sporting Complex on Saturday morning in their leadup to full launch of their commemorative week. National Public Service Week, to the theme ‘One Nation, One People, Our Public Service’ went into full gear with an ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving on Sunday morning at Living Waters Kingdom Ministries to begin a number of commemorative activities over the coming days.

The special week’s Slow Pitch Co-Ed Softball Tournament will take place again on November 4 (semi-finals and championship). Participating teams span a number of government departments and agencies. The tourneys include participation by disabled members of the civil service who are asked to throw out the first pitch at the beginning of each new game.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: