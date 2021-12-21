Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Eminem Joins Big Daddy Kane’s Netflix Documentary

Snoop Dogg and a host of other artistes like Jay-Z, Eminem, Lady London, and J. Cole, joins Big Daddy Kane’s Netflix documentary.

It looks like Big Daddy Kane’s highly anticipated Netflix documentary, Paragraphs I Manifest, is going to be backed by some serious star power.

Yesterday December 14, he posted a photo of himself alongside Snoop Dogg and Lady London with the caption, “Thank you @snoopdogg and @ladylondon for being a part of my documentary. Paragraphs I Manifest. Great jewels were shared today and I truly appreciate you both.”

The project has received his undivided attention since he made it known that he was working on it. That was in the summer of this year and since then we’ve been getting glimpses into who will feature on the show. It also seems he’s been working on the film since the beginning of 2021.

In September this year, he revealed that J. Cole would join an already star-powered cast that included JAY-Z, Eminem, Common, Doug E. Fresh, and KRS-One in the documentary. The “Set It Off” rapper also took the opportunity then to talk about his love for J. Cole as an artist.

He shared an Instagram video of himself talking about the rapper’s impact on Hip Hop culture.

“A lot of people out there right now are coming to people such as myself and many others, giving us our flowers and whatnot while we’re still here. But listen – I wanna give this young brother right here his flowers like on the real,” he said.

Snoop added that he wanted Cole to know he’s his favorite MC and that he makes him feel like hip hop is still alive and that it’s here to stay.

The documentary is expected to drop next spring and will also feature commentary from Grandmaster Flash & The Furious 5 pioneer Melle Mel, along with Grammy Award-winning producer Rodney Jerkins and others.

It’s expected that the focus will be on the art of emceeing with some of the most renowned rappers in Hip Hop.