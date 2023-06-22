Smuggling Operation Intercepted

Foreign nationals and suspected cocaine were discovered on a vessel in Bahamian waters west of Saunders Beach on Tuesday.

Police Press Liaison Officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings was on the scene and apprised members of the media. “Officers were on routine patrol in waters just west of Saunders Beach when they intercepted a 30ft white cuddy cabin vessel with those individuals on board. There were 12 females and 9 males. Three of the males are Bahamian citizens, two of the males are Chinese and the remaining persons are Ecuadorians,” Skippings said.

The Chief Superintendent went further stating, “we conducted further checks of the vessel and found thirty nine kilos of suspected cocaine which is roughly worth about three quarters of a million dollars. I want to say to those persons who continue to engage in human smuggling and human trafficking, the Police Force and our counterparts from DEA and Operation OPBAT, we remain relentless.”

Also on the scene was Chief Immigration Officer Chad Adams who said, “we’ve been working together with the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Bahamas Customs, all the law enforcement on these matters for a long time and we’ll continue to do that because we believe that working together, as Ms. Skipping says, is the only way we can defeat these individuals who continue to play a part these migrant smuggling ventures.”