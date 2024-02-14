“Smart City” Infrastructure Comes to Nassau Cruise Port and Downtown

Tourism officials today signed a three-year agreement with Aliv/Cable Bahamas and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to launch a “Smart Cruise Port”. The installation process began today and is expected to be completed in the second quarterof 2024. The cutting-edge technological innovation is set to transform the Nassau Cruise Port and the surrounding downtown area into a “smart zone”.

The signing took place at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation headquarters, Downtown. The plan is to establish a WiFi zone at the Nassau Cruise Port and the environs outside of the port as far west as Arawak Cay and as far east as the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge. The overall aim of this innovative project is to enable The Bahamas to more efficiently capitalize on the untapped economic potential of cruisetourism.

Of the upcoming technological development planned for the City of Nassau, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, said, “This timely, futuristic project aims to harness the power of technology in service to our number one industry in the heart of our capital city where our cruise port welcomes on average 12,000 10 15,000 cruise visitors on a daily basis.”

“The tripartite collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, Aliv/Cable Bahamas and the Department of Information and Communications Technology brings about the installation of the most up-to-date internet infrastructure in our city centre,” said DPM Cooper. “This technology will facilitate seamless connectivity that will allow us to collect key data on the thousands of cruise guests to our city, so that we can more efficiently enhance their experience of our city.”

The installation of “smart city” infrastructure at Nassau Cruise Port and in the downtown area will enable the collection of data on the likes and desires of visitors, in real time, to optimise marketing efforts for greater economic impact and content development. The instant access to connectivity in the city will encourage greater numbers of cruise passengers to disembark and do more online sharing of their Bahamas experience.

The capability that the “smart city” technology will give tourism stakeholders to market directly to cruise passengers and visitors downtown will encourage further exploration of Nassau and Paradise Island, motivate more visitors to patronize local businesses and pique the interest of visitors in making return visits as stayover guests.

The “Smart Cruise Port” project in downtown Nassau is the initial step in a move to bring “smart city” infrastructure to the country. The establishment of “smart zones” on other major islands of The Bahamas will follow.