Slight dust haze visible across Barbados Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News
A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island of Barbados, today, Monday, January 23, 2023.
This is according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Today:
Dust-Haze Forecast Across Barbados: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Forecast Confidence: 80%
Tonight:
Dust-Haze Forecast Across Barbados: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Forecast Confidence: 60%
Asthmatics and persons with sinus issues should be on alert.
NewsAmericasNow.com