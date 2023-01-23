Slight dust haze visible across Barbados Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island of Barbados, today, Monday, January 23, 2023.

This is according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Today:

Dust-Haze Forecast Across Barbados: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Forecast Confidence: 80%

Tonight:

Dust-Haze Forecast Across Barbados: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Forecast Confidence: 60%

Asthmatics and persons with sinus issues should be on alert.

