Skeng Link Up With Nicki Minaj In Trinidad For Carnival 2023

Dancehall rockstar Skeng link up with Nicki Minaj in Trinidad and Tobago this week for Carnival.

The Queen of rap showed love to one of Jamaica’s youngest rising stars as they walked hand in hand through the streets of Trinidad and Tobago during Carnival Monday. Nicki Minaj and Skeng previously collaborated on “Likkle Miss,” which she remixed, and she later licensed the track for another track, “The Fine 9,” featuring several up-and-coming rap voices, dancehall, and soca artists. That song gave Skeng his first Billboard hit, and his career appeared to take off with a co-sign from Minaj.

On Monday, Nicki Minaj shared a video thanking Skeng for repping Trinidad and Tobago. “S/o to @skeng.don for reppin us. 2nd video by @grizzleearts Last video shot by @emanuelambi #ShakeThePlace @machelmontano @destragarcia & me. Sweet sweet T&T,” she captioned a video of her and Skeng walking hand in hand.

The “Protocol” artist ended his arm to Minaj, who needed no assistance despite wearing knee-high boots to complete her Monday wear ensemble.

Skeng, whose hair was dyed green, wore sunglasses and appeared to be smoking a joint in several of the videos shared of him and the “We Go Up” rapper. They were also seen walking through the thick crowd of people, stopping for the occasional fan photo and later on the truck where they vibed out to the party.

The Trinidad-born rapper also invited Skeng on the celebrity truck hosted by Machel Montano, where he assisted her in holding onto a large Trinidadian flag.

Nicki Minaj traveled to Trinidad over the weekend as she announced that she was visiting the island for the first time in two years. The rapper previously shared that the last time she was in Trinidad was when she was pregnant, and although she appeared cute, she was suffering terribly from morning sickness.

Meanwhile, fans were stoked at seeing the rapper bring Skeng around the celebrity circle.

“Dawg SKENG, Nicki Minaj and Jackie from Basketball Wives all hanging out at Trini carnival?? Now y’all got my attention,” one fan wrote.

“Ha sis you didn’t know you could smoke on the street in Trinidad?” another asked.

