Skeng Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Bebe, Hosts Baby Shower

Skeng is set to become a father as the 21-year-old dancehall artist and his girlfriend, only known as Bebe, hosted their baby shower over the weekend.

Videos of the baby shower show the artist dressed in a white long-sleeve button-down shirt and blue acid wash jeans and wearing a pair of spectacles while he held Bebe’s hand. The young mother-to-be also wore a white knee-length dress that barely showed the silhouette of her baby bump, which is said to be in the final trimester.

On her Instagram account, Bebe shared several videos of the intimate moment. One video showed off the deco, which included hints as to the gender of the baby. The cake, which looked like chocolate cake, had a Michael Jordan logo on the side with the soundtrack to Nicki Minaj’s “Moment 4 Life” playing in the background.

She also shared another selfie video with her and Skeng. “Mini Mommy & Daddy Love You,” she captioned a post.

The couple also showed off their matching Jordan 1 sneakers. Not much is known about Skeng’s baby mother except that she owns a hairdressing business.

Skeng has not publicly reacted to the latest development, but the artist has been enjoying his moment as he reposted several videos of fans enjoying his latest collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

The “Do We Have A Problem” rapper hopped on Skeng’s “Likkle Miss,” and the song was released on Sunday (Aug 28).

Nicki Minaj had previously teased that she was a fan of the artist as she has been listening to him for a while now. Skeng, whose real name is Kevon Douglas, shot to fame over the pandemic even though Jamaica’s entertainment sector was shut down for almost a year.

Skeng started in music in 2019 shortly after graduating from high school and has seen success in his career from his hits “Gvman Shift,” “Protocol,” “Taliban,” and “23 London.”