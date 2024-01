The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Ms. Lavaria Storr, a sixth grade student of Lowe Sound Primary School, Andros, presented a copy of her book, ‘A Quilt Called Life’ to Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt during a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General, January 22, 2024. Pictured from left: Senator Maxine Seymour, Ms. Lavaria Storr, H.E. Cynthia Pratt, and Ms. Alisha Storr, mother of Lavaria Storr.