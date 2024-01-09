Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama Scheduled to Start Sales in Q1 2024

Alfred Anderson for Barefoot Marketing

HG Christie, a Bahamas-based full-service real estate company, announced today their partnership with leading real estate developer, Weller Development Partners, to handle the branded residential sales for Weller’s $250M+ Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama Development. Six Senses Grand Bahama offers a luxury resort village, including 64 resort villas designed by renowned architects, 3XN, and 28 striking branded residences designed by the acclaimed, Olson Kundig, with unfettered views and waterfront access, providing an exclusive home-away-from-home experience for owners. The 50-acre site will feature a wellness center and signature Six Senses Spa, multiple restaurants, event space, beach club, and oceanfront pool.

Sales of the Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama are scheduled to begin in Q1 2024. “We are excited to partner with HG Christie to bring this unique purchasing opportunity to buyers globally,” commented Marc Weller, Founder and President of Weller Development Partners. “We selected HG Christie because they are at the pinnacle of the industry, and they share our entrepreneurial spirit and passion for going above and beyond to deliver unmatched luxury experiences. With this A-team in place, we are well positioned to do what we are known for – creating incredible experiences for residents, guests, and the community, while ultimately changing the trajectory of Grand Bahama for years to come.”

The new Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama is led by Weller Development Partners and Six Senses, the leading global luxury hospitality group, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts. The Six Senses brand is internationally acclaimed for its focus on local inspiration, commitment to community, sustainability, wellness, and crafted experiences and aligns with Weller’s triple bottom-line approach to deliver financially viable projects while providing benefits to the surrounding communities and the environment. The development’s investment team includes theGlobal Fund for Coral Reefs that will provide capital and technical assistance, leading to increased resilience of reefs and the communities that depend on them. Creating a resort with a hurricane-resilient coastline while minimizing environmental impacts through self-sufficientenergy and waste initiatives will also act as an exemplar for future sustainable tourism models on Grand Bahama and across the The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

HG Christie was selected by Weller for its outstanding reputation and its intimate experience as the exclusive Bahamas Affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate. Their reputation as “The Trusted Authority for Bahamas Real Estate” globally positions them to attract the best buyers for this unique investment and luxury living opportunity.

“We have been fortunate to partner with a number of developers on exciting projects, but this one is really unique,” stated John Christie, President and Managing Broker of HG Christie.

“Weller is a trailblazing developer with a track record of delivering beautiful, transformative places. With Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama, we have a rare opportunity to be part of a transformative project that will play an instrumental role in the rebirth of the island. This project will drive tremendous job creation, tourism, and economic growth on the island, while attracting individuals who appreciate the unique brand experience that Six Senses brings to every property.”

Grand Bahama, just 60 miles from Florida’s coast, serves as The Bahamas’ gateway, offering multiple arrival options by boat or plane. Weller’s master plan prioritizes low-density designs to minimize environmental impact, fostering a connection with nature, and amplifying the laid-back luxury ethos of the resort, residences, and the island, all geared towards boosting tourism on Grand Bahama.

Bespoke Real Estate has also been selected as a broker for the project’s residence sales, distinguished as the first and only agent-based and corporate brokerage exclusively focusing on properties and projects valued at $10 million and above, leverages a unique blend of exceptional marketing capabilities, an expansive network, and an unrivaled track record for selling high- valued properties.

“Our clients are looking for purchasing opportunities for their second or third homes, and this is the perfect fit,” stated Cody Vachinsky, Founding Partner and President of Bespoke Real Estate.

“Branded residential is the future of real estate and Weller is bringing a lot to the table in Grand Bahama. We are now able to offer something to the market that doesn’t currently exist in North America – branded residential associated with the luxury resort brand, Six Senses Grand Bahama, in a tropical location, just 60 miles from Florida, designed by one of the top design teams in the world – Olson Kundig. It is an untapped opportunity to participate in the formation of a new, world-class, eco-conscious community, create a new living experience for you and your family, and be part of the upward trajectory of one of the most beautiful, serene islands in the world. We are excited to offer this level of exclusivity to our clientele.”

Six Senses Grand Bahama aims to set a benchmark for sustainable tourism models in the Caribbean, expanding Weller’s impressive track record of impactful projects. Weller’s most recent projects in Baltimore, MD, spanned several vertical development projects totaling morethan 1.5 million square feet and generated thousands of jobs and tens of millions of dollars directly to the surrounding communities. In 2017, Weller developed, constructed, and opened the Sagamore Pendry Hotel, helping to transform Fells Point in Baltimore. In 2018, theSagamore Pendry was ranked the #1 Hotel in the United States by Conde Nast’s Readers’ Choice and the #1 Hotel in the World by Travel + Leisure, and recently was ranked #1 Mid-Atlantic Hotel in Condé Nast’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

HG Christie looks forward to this opportunity to help transform the island of Grand Bahama. This strategic partnership with Weller Development Partners shows their commitment to sustainable and transformative projects, unparalleled in the luxury real estate industry.

