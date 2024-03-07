Silvery Airways Reintroduces Inaugural Flight from Florida to Abaco

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) is excited to welcome the arrival of Silver Airways’ inaugural flight from Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, to Marsh Harbour, Abaco on 9 March.

Silver Airways has reintroduced its service for the historic route between Marsh Harbour and Palm Beach. Starting now, visitors from the Palm Beach area no longer have to travel down to Orlando or Fort Lauderdale to catch a flight to the destination but can instead find one within their own zip code or county. Silver Airways is offering nonstop flights from Palm Beach to Marsh Harbour threetimes per week, with an expectation of an increase in demand for the route in the near future. This ease of access also grants Bahamians even more opportunities for travel.

Deputy Director General and Director of Airlift, Dr Kenneth Romer hailed the flight as an ongoing testament to The Bahamas’ strong relationship with Silver Airways and a reflection of the confidence visitors have in Abaco and the destination in general. “Aggressively growing foreign air stopover arrivals ranks high among our organizational priorities, as it contributes sustainably towards stimulating more economic opportunities for local communities,” Romer said. “We are grateful for our partnership with Silver Airways and their dedication to providing easy, reliable, and convenient flights to the Islands of The Bahamas.”

Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, John Pinder II said, “We are excited to share that Silver Airways is expanding its flight services to The Bahamas with the relaunch of its direct service from West Palm Beach to Marsh Harbour. This reflects Abaco’s recovery and tourism growth, benefiting Silver Airways and Abaco. We are truly delighted to provide more options for our international friends to visit the beautiful destinations of Abaco and The Cays.”

Of the airline’s resumption of service between Palm Beach and Marsh Harbour, Giovanni Grant, BMOTIA’s Director of Airlift Development, said, “Silver Airways and The Bahamas have shared a relationship that has lasted over the years, and with the end of the pandemic, the timing is right to reintroduce this service. It’s about reinforcing and reestablishing relationships that existed before and making sure to strengthen them as we move forward.”

Silver Airways is a leading air carrier connecting The Bahamas to Florida. The return of the airline’s Palm Beach to Marsh Harbour service brings the number of island destinations serviced by SilverAirways to seven. Silver Airways services New Providence, Exuma, Grand Bahama, Bimini, North andCentral Eleuthera

For more information on Silver Airways’ flights to The Bahamas, visit https://www.silverairways.com/. For complete information on The Islands of The Bahamas, visit http://www.bahamas.com.