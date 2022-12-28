Shootings in Tunapuna, Champs Fleurs on Monday night

Black Immigrant Daily News

Officers were busy on Monday night when they received reports of shootings in Tunapuna and Champs Fleurs within less than an hour of each other.

A police report said around 8.50 pm, a report of a loud explosion at Bamboo Trace, Tunapuna was responded to by first responders.

Upon arrival, officers saw two men with gunshot wounds. They were then taken for medical attention.

Later that night, at around 9.40 pm, first police responded to a report of loud explosions at Hilltop Lane, Mt D’or Road, Champ Fleurs. When officers arrived, they were told that a group of people were liming along the road when four were shot. They were taken for medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing into both reports by the relevant agencies.

