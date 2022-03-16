Shenseea To Headline Reggae Sumfest 2022, Teejay Also On Lineup

Shenseea will be among the headlining acts at this year’s Reggae Sumfest.

Reggae Sumfest 2022 is shaping up to be one for the ages. Veteran conscious dancehall deejay Sizzla Kalonji has already been confirmed for the event, and now the hottest artist in dancehall at the moment, Shenseea, has also been confirmed as a headliner.

The organizers of the event made the announcement yesterday, March 15, via social media, just as Shenseea was hosting a release party for her debut album Alpha at the Romeich Entertainment headquarters on Campbell’s Boulevard in St Andrew.

“Congratulations @shenseea on your debut album ALPHA! You Deserve It. We Can’t Wait Anymore – the Sun Comes Up on July 22, 2022 when you hit the SUMFEST stage! See you there!” they posted on Instagram.

CEO of DownSound Entertainment, Josef “Joe” Bogdanovich, the company responsible for promoting the show that is often called the “Greatest Reggae Show on Earth,” explained that it was necessary to come back with a bang. He said it had to be this way since they had been missing in action over the last two years.

“After the two-year break due to COVID we had to come back with a bang and give the fans an epic lineup,” Bogdanovich said in a statement sent to Urban Islandz.

Joe Bogdanovich also revealed that there are special plans to mark the 60th anniversary of Jamaica’s independence, with special homage being paid to the veterans who paved the way for reggae and dancehall.

Shenseea continues to enjoy her well-deserved time in the spotlight since her album’s release. Alpha debuted at No.1 on the iTunes reggae charts, and her track R U featuring 21 Savage made history when it entered four separate Billboard R&B charts last week.

Aside from Shenseea and Sizzla, Teejay also announced he is booked for the event set for July 21 to 23.