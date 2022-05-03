Shenseea Sends Message To Bobby Shmurda After ‘Not Freaky Enough’ Comment

Shenseea got one message for Bobby Shmurda following his “not freaky enough” comment last week.

The dancehall artiste has a response for Bobby Shmurda, saying that she isn’t freaky enough for his tastes and liking. In a recent interview on The Brandon Gonez Show, Shenseea was not playing with Bobby as she responded to him. “I saw it [the interview] and I was like ‘Bobby’ you look like the n****s who are all talk’. You one of those,” a raspy-voiced Shenseea said.

“And let me tell you, Bobby is a fan of me and I love Bobby because he’s outspoken and funny, he doesn’t care about people, like I love his attitude so it’s not even like we’re beefing or anything,” she added.

While on DJ Akademiks’ podcast last week, Bobby was asked about his thoughts on the Jamaican pop princess. However, he apparently thinks that she was not nasty enough for his liking.

“Shenseea, she not freaky enough for me,” he said but quickly added, “Nah I’m playing, I’m playing.”

When Akademiks shared his surprise, Bobby went on to explain his answer. “I like a nasty girl,” he said before breaking out to Vybz Kartel’s 2011 single “Freaky Gal (Juleen).”

“Freaky gal, a dem gyal me love,” he said.

Akademiks debated that Shenseea was as ‘freaky’ as they come.

“What you mean? Shenseea?… Shenseea is a different type of freak though,” he said, probably referring to her music, including the latest song, “Lick” with Megan Thee Stallion, which created a major controversy.

Shenseea, while acknowledging Bobby’s statements did, however, let him know she wasn’t playing with her comments.

“I’m not joking you doing it like the n**** who is all talk,” she said, laughing as the host reminded her that Bobby had said, “She is sweet, I feel like she is sweet.”

Both Bobby Shmurda and Shenseea are of Jamaican heritage. Bobby was born to Jamaican parents in New York City and appears to still be connected to the island.