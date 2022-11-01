Shenseea Makes Surprise Performance At Romeich Birthday Bash With Ding Dong

Romeich Major was thoroughly surprised after his former artiste Shenseea popped out on stage to serenade him for his birthday.

While at Water Worl on Sunday, commemorating the artist’s birthday, Romeich was distracted by dancer turn deejay Ding Dong who encouraged the artist to pay attention to the crowd and take videos. However, Shenseea’s song “Dolly” came on with the artist speaking in the background. Major appeared caught off guard as Shenseea ran out on stage to perform the song.

In a post on Instagram, he shared that he was genuinely surprised and even became emotional at the gesture. “Biggest bday surprise not only for #WrayRumWaterWorl but for me!!! Never know @shenseea did a fly een back big up my team for this lovely surprise love uno bad a swear,” Romeich wrote. “I actually was so happy 2 tears fell on stage.”

Shenseea and her former manager have a very close relationship as he is the Godfather of her son Rajeiro while she is also godmother to his daughter, Skye. Major is credited by Shenseea for discovering her and not only unearthing her talent but also helping to chart her from a young dancehall artist to now a hip-hop artist.

Shenseea previously worked with Major as a bottle service waitress and later impressed upon him that she had talent before he tasked her with writing her first song, “Jiggle Jiggle,” which was her debut single that catapulted her career.

The Artist has been living in the United States since signing a new manager, Sal Slaiby, that manages artists like Doja Cat and The Weeknd. While she was in Jamaica recently and even shared that she was enjoying the food and taking a break from work, it was apparent that she was back in the U.S.

However, it seems that Shenseea, who gifted Major and two other teammates Rolex watches earlier this year, returned to surprise Major at his birthday event.

She also shared her appreciation to Major by gifting him a plot of land adjacent to his Romeich Headquarters, where the studio where Shenseea first recorded her music is located and where she would report for work as a waitress.

Major’s event his past weekend was the culmination of a three-day entertainment weekend from October 28-30, which saw the celebrations kick off with the Hennessy-sponsored Top 500 event with every ‘who is a who’ in Jamaica only being able to attend on an invitation basis.

There was also a street dance and Water Worl to end things.

Shenseea, in comments, praised Major as she noted that he “one always have mi back” and “is a father figure to my son Rajeiro.”

Shenseea also spoke about Romeich being the one to take her out of living in poverty in the ghetto where she couldn’t even afford slippers, and was also the one that made her travel on a plane for the first time.

Meanwhile, Shenseea was commended by label mate Ding Dong and others, especially fans who noted the loyalty that existed between Shenseea and Romeich.