Sharon Wilson & Co. Partner Attends Harvard’s Law Leadership Programme

Attorney Sharlyn Smith at Harvard Law School, where she earned the prestigious law leadership certificate

Leading attorney Sharlyn Smith has received the prestigious Leadership in Law Firms certificate from Harvard Law School.

Smith, the Managing Partner of Sharon Wilson & Co. is a noted attorney of more than two decades with extensive experience in real estate and commercial matters. She is the Chair of the Real Estate Section of The Bahamas Bar Association and is a prominent voice in land law in The Bahamas. Leading attorneys from twenty countries took part in the course, giving them the tools needed to effectively drive strategy to balance complex responsibilities.

“It is important that our attorneys are able to draw on diverse experiences as we collaborate with each other to ensure that we are always meeting, and anticipating, the needs of our clients and team members,” said a statement from Sharon Wilson & Co..

“We appreciate the opportunity to serve our corporate and individual clients, who are themselves facing increasingly complex and diverse challenges. We were pleased to have participated in the program with lawyers and other professionals from top law firms from around the world considering navigating within the changing legal profession to best meet client needs.”

Harvard’s Leadership in Law Firms course is designed for senior law firm leaders.

Established in the year 1999 by Her Excellency Sharon R. Wilson KC, former two-term President of The Bahamas Senate and Chief Magistrate, the firm consists of counsel and attorneys at law, and notaries public. The firm is The Bahamas law firm member of MSI Global, an international association of independent legal and accounting firms. For more information, visit http://www.sharonwilsonco.com.

a cohort of attorneys representing 20 countries participated in the Harvard Law Leadership course, including attorney Sharlyn Smith (standing, far left)Attorney Sharlyn Smith spent six days immersed in a Law Leadership Course at Harvard Law School

(left to right) David B. Wilkins, Program Chair, Harvard Law School Executive Education; attorney Sharlyn Smith; and Scott A Westfahl, Program Chair, Harvard Law School Executive Education