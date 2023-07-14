Shanty Town Update

The Minister of Works and Utilities gave an update on the government’s efforts regarding the removal of shanty towns in the country. The Hon. Alfred Sears revealed that a secretariat to address the issue has been established.

He said, “the secretariat is working with the intelligence branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. So they’re work is ongoing and in early course we will be disclosing the various measures which will be taken.”

The Minister says this issue is complexed involving multidimensional issues. “It also has international implications. So all of those factors have been considered as the response and the ultimate resolution is pursued,” Sears said.