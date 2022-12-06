Service station robbed in West Bay, getaway car later set on fire Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that at about 8:45pm on December 5, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a service station on Hell Road in West Bay.

According to the RCIPS, two masked men, one carrying an object appearing to be a firearm, arrived at the location in a vehicle and entered the service station.

The man carrying the object demanded cash from a worker and a struggle ensued between them.

The man struck the worker with the object, causing a minor injury, and then exited the service station with a quantity of cash.

Both masked men fled the scene in the vehicle they arrived in, travelling in the direction of Fountain Road.

The object the man was carrying was damaged during the struggle and left behind. It was later determined to be an imitation firearm.

The man carrying the imitation firearm is described as wearing a blue mask, a long-sleeved shirt, dark gloves and dark pants. The other man had a white shirt over his face and was wearing dark coloured clothing.

At about 9:45pm the same night, officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had been set on fire at an address on Hetties Lane in West Bay.

The vehicle, a grey Honda Civic, had been reported stolen earlier the same day, and fits the description of the vehicle used during the robbery. It has been examined by police and enquiries are underway to establish whether the vehicles are the same.

This afternoon, December 6, following investigations, officers arrested a man, age 25 of West Bay, on suspicion of robbery in relation to the incident. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

The matter remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.

NewsAmericasNow.com