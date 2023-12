The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The owner of Home Away From Home Senior Citizens Home on the island of Grand Bahama is appealing to the public for assistance in settling a six figure electricity bill. Mervie Knowles spoke with ZNS News showing the outstanding bills. She said, “at Knotts Boulevard it’s $26,335.26. This one here, 20 Amberjack, where all men is, this […]