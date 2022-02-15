Senators spread love to Great Commission Ministries

Senate President LaShell Adderley presents Bishop Walter Hanchell, President of Great Commission Ministries, with a donation of cash and fresh fruit and vegetables on behalf of Government and Opposition Senators, February 14, 2022 at the headquarters of Great Commission Ministries, Wulff Road. Other senators were present for the occasion. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)



Nassau, The Bahamas – Senators shared love with Bishop Walter Hanchell and Great Commission Ministries February 14, 2022 with a donation of fresh fruit, vegetables and cash.

Senate President the Hon. LaShell Adderley said the bi-partisan effort of Government and Opposition Senators is a contribution towards the feeding, sheltering, and sick and shut-in programmes.

“We appreciate all that you are and have been doing for over 35 years that you’ve been serving the Bahamians. That’s extraordinary. We thank God that you’ve survived your medical challenge and you continue to press on in these hard times where everyone needs a hand-out.”

The fruit and vegetables (with the exception of the apples and oranges) including lettuce, tomatoes, cabbages etc. were all locally grown in The Bahamas and donated by BAMSI.

On behalf of Great Commission Ministries, its Board of Directors and clients, Bishop Hanchell thanked God for surviving a successful 9-hours surgery, and thanked the Senators for their outpouring of love.

“You didn’t have to do this, but we are so grateful that you thought of Great Commission Ministries and the poor that we’ve helped every single day from 1987,” he said.

“This is not an easy work, but it is a necessary work. Unless people like you help us we’re not able to do what we do. We are extremely grateful. On behalf of my wife Minalee, our staff, and the Board of Directors of Great Commission Ministries, I say thank you.”

