Senators Applaud Grand Bahama’s Growth

During the 2024-2025 budget debate in the Senate this week Senators spoke of the growth being experienced on the island of Grand Bahama.

Consultant in the Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, Sen. Hon. Randy Rolle said, “across the island buildings are either being demolished, constructed, refurbished and repurposed. The transformation is most evident at the airport, the domestic terminal has been restored.”

Rolle also revealed that movies are being filmed on the island. He said, “The Bahamas is the location of a third installment of a family film that was shot on location in Grand Bahama island. The film is called Saving Bimini.”

During his contribution Sen. Hon. James Turner, who lives on the island, also spoke to highly of what is happening in the nation’s second city. “The Carnival Cruise Lines Celebration Key is advancing. This will bring more opportunities to Grand Bahama and we are witnessing the preparations that our residents are making to ensure that this benefit from the increased business opportunities.”

The Senator also highlighted the opening of the school in McLean’s Town after it was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian. He said, “these students that reside at the very eastern end of the island Sweeting’s Cay, McLean’s Town and those areas, since the hurricane have been traveling some 35 miles in each direction to get to school. And come September, the new McLean’s Town Elementary School will be open.”

Turner added, “the fact that the Obadiah H. Wilchcombe Complex in Eight Mile Rock is now open and functioning is important to us. The fact that even now we a preparing to break ground for a 50 meter Olympic sized swimming pool at the sports complex in Grand Bahama is important to us.”