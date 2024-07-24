Senator Rolle Unveils Plans To Boost GB Orange Economy

Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation Consultant, Senator Randy Rolle unveiled government’s plans to boost the orange economy on the island of Grand Bahama on Tuesday. This comes after Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper recently led debate in the House Of Assembly on a compendium of bills to change the intellectual property legal framework in the country.

Senator Rolle told ZNS News, “the location is perfect from a logistics standpoint. There is lots to do and there are many producers who are interested in the island.”

Rolle added, “we’re reaching out and connecting with a lot of our friends, friends of The Bahamas, who would have some experience in the industry and finding ways that they can come down, lend their support, lend their efforts and resources to helping us to promote the island more.”

An actress from such shows as Diff’rent Strokes and Good Times is expected to visit the country to begin efforts to promote the orange economy growth agenda soon. “We’re gonna have some meetings with her, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister Ginger Moxey who has expressed her interest in wanting to see this industry take off. And then we’re going to strategize as to what are next steps in getting something going on here in Grand Bahama,” Rolle said.

The Senator also spoke about the opportunities that will become available. He said, “you may not be an actor and that’s fine because there are so many other jobs and so many other roles that come along with you talk about bringing a production to a destination. They bring a number of different individuals. They’re here for a number of days and so you know that’s food, that’s person who prepares food, that’s drinks, they’re using gas, they’re consuming a number of different things.”