Senator Rolle – Bail (Amendment) Bill 2024, symbol of collective resolve to safeguard communities

Throwing his support behind the Bail Amendment Bill 2024, Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle said it is a move to safeguard communities throughout the country.

He was making his contribution to the debate on the bill, in the Senate on Monday February 12, 2024.

Senator Rolle, who is also the Global Relations Consultant at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation noted that tourism is still our “bread and butter” and that all have a role to play in stemming the rate of crime, particularly of murder in recent times.

In this vein, he said, “As of right now, I would like for it to be noted that I am in favour of the amendment to the Bail (Amendment) Bill 2024.”

Senator Rolle also commended the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of National Security, along with the King’s Counsels for the proposed amendments.

“This legislative step is a crucial component of our strategy to combat the recent wave of crime in New Providence,” he said.

According to the senator, the Bail (Amendment) Bill 2024, is not merely a piece of legislation. “It is a symbol of our collective resolve to uphold justice, preserve the rule of law, and safeguard our communities.”

The bill mandates, among other things, the Conditions of Recognisance of Bail. When a person is granted bail, it is not merely a release from custody; it comes with responsibilities, encapsulated within the recognisance of bail. These conditions, meticulously outlined, serve as the pillars upon which justice stands.

The recognisance of bail mandates the accused to appear at the time and place of trial without fail, ensuring that justice is not delayed nor denied. This provision underscores the principle of accountability, instilling confidence in our judicial system.

The prohibition against interfering with witnesses is paramount, Senator Rolle said, adding that in a fair trial, the integrity of witness testimony must be preserved.

“Any attempt to tamper with witnesses not only undermines the legal process but also erodes the trust essential for justice to prevail,” he said.

Furthermore, the stipulation against committing any offense while on bail serves as a stern warning.

“Bail is not a license to engage in further unlawful activities. It is a privilege granted under the condition of adherence to the law, and any violation of this trust must be met with swift consequences,” he said.

Moreover, the recognisance of bail provides flexibility to impose additional conditions as deemed necessary. Whether it’s reporting to a designated location, electronic monitoring, surrendering travel documents, or maintaining peace and good behavior, these conditions serve to mitigate risks and ensure the safety of society.

“Now we know that the electronic monitoring method is sometimes flawed, to remedy that, our Minister of National Security has provided a solution,” he said.

Proposed amendments to section 12 of the principal Act underscore the urgency of timely judicial processes.

“The requirement to bring a person before a Magistrate within 48 hours of arrest reaffirms our commitment to due process — a fundamental tenet of a democratic society,” said Senator Rolle.

He added, “By recognizing the offense of breaching bail conditions, we send a clear message: accountability knows no bounds.”

Senator Rolle then called on all to embrace the opportunity to strengthen the fabric of the legal system and pave the way for a more just and equitable society.

“We must channel our collective resolve and determination into finding effective solutions to combat crime and restore peace to our streets.

“We must recognize the indispensable role of law enforcement officers in safeguarding our communities.”

By LINDSAY THOMPSON/Bahamas Information Services