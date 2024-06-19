Senator Gets New Appointment

Senator Quinton Lightbourne has been appointed to the position of alternate Executive Director for the Caribbean at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Lightbourne currently serves as Chairman of the Bahamas Development Bank (BDB). He recently spoke to ZNS News about the importance of the BDB. Lightbourne said, “the Bahamas Development Bank has a track record of providing loan funding for a lot of businesses BWF, Powerboat Adventures and a number of mailboats throughout the Commonwealth Of The Bahamas. And so we want to continue that at the Bahamas Development Bank because it is important not just to move large businesses but medium and small businesses as well.”

The Senator is the youngest Bahamian appointed to his new position at the IDB and explain what the new role entails. “Whether its infrastructure, transportation, renewable energy I’ll be sitting on that board with major stakeholders from all over the world to make decisions that are beneficial for our Caribbean countries,” he said.

Lightbourne added, “obviously we know the cost of energy in The Bahamas is something that, you know, successive governments have, you know, been trying to achieve and I think something like this is very important. I’ll be in a position where I’ll be able to assist and move the country forward in that regard.”

Senator Lightbourne takes office in his new position at the IDB on July 1st.