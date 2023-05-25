Senator commends women’s accomplishments during groundbreaking ceremony in Grand Bahama

At the groundbreaking ceremony for Heroic Concrete and Concrete Products on Thursday, May 23, Senator the Hon. Kirkland Russell paid tribute to women in the country who blazed trails throughout history, adding the company’s president and CEO Glennett Fowler to the list. The first phase of the $6.4M project is expected to begin in two to four weeks with the first phase completed by the beginning of 2024.

Describing the event as significant for the island, Senator Russell added that the business venture is expected to employ 70 people at a time when the island needs employment opportunities. He added that it will not only cater to the diverse needs of the community but will provide essential services to various stakeholders.

Also present were Senator the Hon. James Turner, Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, Mrs. Phylicia Woods-Hanna, Director of Investments at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, and other senior government officials and members of the business community.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, the group then moved to the new FowlCo Maritime and Project Services Building, another business owned by Mrs. Fowler, for a ribbon cutting ceremony there.

More photo highlights below: