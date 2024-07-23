Senate: Cannabis Bill

Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis contributed to debate on the Cannabis Bills in the Senate on Monday. During her presentation she recommended changes to the bill.

She said, “to me it seems to be a squat between being a controlled substance and total legalization and we must decide whether we’re going to control it with the same vigor as our Bookie and Barabbie tax enforcement task force with assault weapons or whether we’re going to dispense it with very loose oversight. But if we are going to control it then it should really only be dispensed by Pharmacists. And Pharmacists should also sell wholesale to suppliers such as the Rastafarian congregation.”