Senate Budget Debate: Mental Stress At DPP

During his presentation on the 2024-2025 budget debate in the Senate last week, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Sen. Hon. Ryan Pinder addressed the mental health of staff at the Department of Public Prosecutions.

Pinder told Senators, “the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution prosecutors daily are under enormous pressure of putting on cases, dealing with witnesses and persons charged with some of the most heinous crimes, frequently getting personal attacks and threats. This over any length of period can be taxing on them physically and mentally and we have seen this have an affect on our lawyers in the Department of Public Prosecution. In keeping with our commitment on tackling these issues the Office of the DPP has made provisions in this budget for a psychiatrist to provide services to all individuals collectively and individually to help with the mental state of the job and lawyers and prosecutors working in that stressful environment.”

The budget was passed in the Senator and sent on to the Governor General.