Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Sen. Hon. Darren Henfield made his contribution to the 2024-2025 budget debate on Thursday.

Henfield told Senators, “everything going up and the lil minimum wage that you increased that still ain’t enough to keep pace with the rising cost of living in The Bahamas. And you know they don’t like us to talk about this but you know they put the 10% back on the bed basket. Why you do that?