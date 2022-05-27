Select Jif Peanut Butter Products Recall – Update

The Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority (BAHFSA) continues to monitor the May 20th, Recall by J.M. Smucker Co. in Lexington Kentucky, USA, for the Select Jif Peanut Butter Products due to potential Salmonella contamination.

A number of Companies and Brands have recalled multiple products containing Peanut Butter, for example, Cargill, Walmart, Del Monte, Wawa, Albertson’s, Fresh Seasons, Country Fresh, just to name a few. Therefore, persons are asked to remain vigilant in identifying any food products named in the multiple product recalls of these companies by going directly to the www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market- withdrawals-safety-alerts or to the BAHFSA website, www.bahfsabahamas.com under NEWS and ALERTS or copy and paste the following URL: https://www.bahfsabahamas.com/alerts.

Due to the long shelf-life of Peanut Butter, i.e., up to two years, consumers are asked to check their cupboards and pantry thoroughly to throw out any products having lot numbers between 1274425 and 2140425 which appears alongside the best-if-used-by date.

Symptoms may mimic other types of illnesses, thus, if you have consumed the affected product and have developed diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting or abdominal cramps within 12-72 hours, visit your nearest healthcare provider. Protect unsuspecting children as Peanut Butter Products are preferred snacks for many children. Other vulnerable populations should also be on alert for the multiple recalled products. There have been no reported cases of illness in country to date.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Feel free to contact BAHFSA at [email protected] or [email protected] for any additional inquiries.

