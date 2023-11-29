Second Annual Festival at Historic Fort Charlotte promises fun-filled family affair to usher in the Yuletide Season

Committee members of the Antiquities, Monuments & Museums Corporation (AMMC) held a press conference, November 29, 2023 to announce its 2nd Annual Festival at Historic Fort Charlotte. The event is slated for Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 from 12 noon… until on the grounds of Fort Charlotte, West Bay Street. Director of AMMC, Dr. Christopher Curry made the announcement inviting the public to come out and support the AMMC as it brings in the Yuletide Season. Deon Simms, AMMC’s Historic Sites Coordinator added that the festival promises to be a fun-filled family affair comprising such activities as Historic Re-enactments, Living History, a Kiddie’s Corner for which the first 10 children will be admitted free of charge, a Cultural Concert that starts at 8pm, and a Canon Firing ceremony to add to the excitement.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: