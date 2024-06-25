Search For Taylor Casey Continues

American tourist, Taylor Casey, 41, has not been seen since Wednesday June 19th. Casey came to The Bahamas for a yoga retreat on Paradise Island.

The story of the missing Chicago woman has made international news. Director General of Tourism, Latia Duncombe spoke with ZNS News offering well wishes to the family of the missing woman. She said, “our hearts are with the family of the person that is missing and I’m sure that the authorities are doing everything within their power to pray some resolve. So we continue to pray for them and our prayers are with the family.”

Casey’s cell phone was found on a beach on Paradise Island. Police Press Liaison Officer, Chief Superintendent gave an update on the investigation on Tuesday. “We’ve done some extremely good work and our investigations are still ongoing at this time. But I do make an appeal to members of the public as it relates to all persons who may be missing, I’m asking you to make your contribution. If you’ve seen or you’ve heard something reach out to us.”

Family members of Taylor Casey have arrived in the country in hopes of assisting with the search.