Seabreeze MP Miller Brice Hosts Back to School Jamboree

More than 1,500 back to school gift bags were given to youngsters who live in the Sea Breeze constituency, thanks to Member of Parliament Leslia Miller-Brice and her team. In addition, more than 40 educators who live in the area also received back to school gifts, as their MP wanted to “thank them for being amazing and a true inspiration to the children”.Miller-Brice hosted the Sea Breeze Back to School Jamboree to motivate the youth to start school on a high note, while providing them with some of the necessities for back to school. The event was free for all residents of Sea Breeze and included bouncing castles, face painting, kids paint area, egg and spoon races, basketball three-point shootout, hoopla, tug-a-war, balloon pop, musical chairs and more.

The “I Dream of Sugar” candy station was a hit with the kids, as unique, gourmet sweet treats were given to each one of the attendees.”The Sea Breeze Back to School Jamboree was amazing,” Miller-Brice exclaimed.”What a day of non-stop fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories! From awesome activities to exciting gifts and prizes, both the kids and adults had a blast.””Shoutout to the incredible Seabreeze vendors and Team LB for their efforts in making the event a success. A heartfelt thank you to Sea Breeze – your unwavering support and infectious enthusiasm made this day truly magical!” The Sea Breeze Back to School Jamboree was held at the Charles Carter Park on Saturday, August 19 from 4pm to 7pm

