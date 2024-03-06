Sea Breeze Call to Prayer receives Overwhelming Support

Bahamas Crisis Center representatives were on hand to assist attendees at the Call to Prayer in Sea Breeze

Member of Parliament for Sea Breeze, Hon. Leslia Miller-Brice and Team LB hosted a Call to Prayer event in an effort to unite Bahamians in fervent prayer against crime.

Scores of Sea Breeze residents, as well as Bahamians from throughout Nassau joined together to pray for the lives of those lost to violence, for those perpetrating violence that their hearts would be changed, and for the families and friends of murder victims in the country to be comforted.

It was a mighty call to prayer in which a number of church leaders in the Sea Breeze area came together to lead the crowd in prayer and praise.

Participating church leaders included Pastor Dr. Cleon Munroe of Miracle Life Global Outreach Ministries, Joe Farrington Rd.; Pastor Ivan Carey of Victory Baptist Church, Golf Course Blvd.; Rev. Rolston J. Smith of The Angelic Baptist Church, Joe Farrington Rd.; Pastor William Jay Simms of Christian Life Church, Sea Breeze Lane; Bishop Victor Johnson of New Dimension Ministries, Joe Farrington Rd.; Pastor Valentino Campbell of Redemption Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Hanna Rd.; Pastor Cassell Higgs of Church of God of Prophecy, Charles Saunders Highway; and Apostle Valentino Stubbs of The Embassy of Revival Church, Joe Farrington Rd. President of the Bahamas Christian council was also in attendance, as well as a number of other dignitaries.

The Bahamas Crisis Center had a booth at the event, where residents were free to inquire on issues like conflict resolution, receive counselling, and obtain pertinent information to help themselves and their families.

In the midst of the prayer was also praise, and a number of Christian performances were highlighted throughout the night. Performers including Church of God of Prophecy interpretive dance, Christian Life dance troupe, Angelic Baptist Church inspirational dancer; and DJ Godson were among the long list of performers that blessed the crowd in between the prayers from church leaders.

The event helped to increase the solidarity amongst not only Sea Breeze residents, but all in attendance, and a charge was given to the crowd to remain in heartfelt prayer and lift up the nation, as individually, each person has the power to make a difference. The event was held at the Charles Carter Park, Sea Breeze on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Source: Felicity Darville

Member of Parliament for Sea Breeze Hon. Leslia Miller-Brice (center) lifts her hands to God as her Call to Prayer event was underwayScores of Bahamians turned out at the Charles Carter Park for the Call to Prayer event in Sea BreezeA large flag with the word “Glory” waved in the air as the Christian Life dance troupe performedSea Breeze pastors prayed over a full crowd at the Call to Prayer eventHeads were bowed and hearts were full as people prayed for an end to crime in The BahamasAn interpretive dancer from Angelic Baptist Church performed during the Call to Prayer event in Sea BreezePresident of the Bahamas Christian Council Delton Fernander speaking at the Call to Prayer, hosted by Sea Breeze MP Leslia Miller-Brice