SCOTIABANK takes centerstage as the official bank of the 2024 Jr. Junkanoo Parade

Highlights from Scotiabank Junior Junkanoo School Tour which kicked off at the Centerville Primary School on Monday, January 22,2024.

Scotiabank Bahamas has proudly commenced its sponsorship of the 2024 Junior Junkanoo Parade, solidifying its role as the official financial sponsor of Junior Junkanoo.

Since January 22, the Bank has been leading a series of school tours with participating schools. During the festive pep rallies hosted, executives from the Bank also provided valuable financial advice and tips for a successful financial future with hundreds of students at the defending Junior Junkanoo Champions– TA Thompson High School a well as Centerville Primary, and the CV Bethel Senior High Schools in Nassau.

Roger Archer, Managing Director, Scotiabank Bahamas said “The excitement and energy of Junior Junkanoo exemplify the spirit of our nation. We are thrilled to be part of an event that not only showcases the incredible talents of our youth but also serves as a platform for them to explore and develop their creativity.”

The 2024 Junior Junkanoo Parade, sponsored by Scotiabank, “is not just a colorful spectacle; it is an investment in the future and an important initiative for the preservation of Bahamian culture. By supporting this event, Scotiabank aims to empower children to turn their passions into viable career paths or businesses. The bank recognizes the potential within our young participants to become future leader, artisans, and entrepreneurs preserving and advancing the traditions of Junkanoo,” said Archer.

In closing, the Scotiabank Managing Director invited all Bahamians to join in the festivities of the 2024 Junior Junkanoo Parade on Thursday January 25, 2024, at 6pm to witness the incredible talents and creativity on display of the youth.

Junior Junkanoo holds a special place in the heart of Bahamian culture, celebrating the vibrant traditions and artistic expressions passed down through generations. Through this sponsorship, Scotiabank continues to demonstrate its commitment to building a better future for The Bahamas by investing in the cultural resilience and potential of its youngest members.