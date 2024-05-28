Schools Win Trophies in Forestry Unit’s “Year of the Trees” Competition

Photo by Samantha Black

Students as young as Primary School-aged children, as well as junior and senior high students, showed off their creativity and tech savvy skills by producing Public Service Announcements (PSAs) in honor of Bahamas Forestry Week.

With 2024 deemed as “Year of the Trees”, the Bahamas Forestry Unit hosted the competition to get students excited about being champions of the environment.

From the Primary School division, Eva Hilton Primary School captured the top prize. The Junior High competition was won by D.W. Davis, and Bahamas Academy captured the Senior High School division’s top prize.

Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, Hon. Vaughn P. Miller and Minister of State Hon. Zane Lightbourne was in attendance to witness the students’ finished products, to encourage them to use their talents to protect the environment, and to congratulate the winners. The Ministers officially presented the winners with their trophies and prizes.