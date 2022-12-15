Schools go on Christmas break today Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Michaelmas School Term (Term I) ends this week for the Christmas break.

Public schools closed today for students, however, school ends for teachers on Friday, December 16. The break will last for three weeks.

The Hilary Term, Term II, will begin on Monday, January 9, 2023, for teachers, and for students, on January 10, 2023. During that time, there will also be a mid-term break on Thursday, February 23 and Friday, February 24, 2023.

The 13-week term will be marked by a number of sporting activities and events at institutions across the island.The term ends on Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6, for students and teachers, respectively.

