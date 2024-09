The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km7PajrTatsAt a press conference held at Police Headquarters on Sunday, Assistant Commissioner of Police In Charge of School Policing Chaswell Hanna revealed that sixty School Resources Officers will be deployed to junior and senior public high schools this school year. Hanna told reporters, “last semester we charged a number of parents for coming on the […]