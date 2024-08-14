School Repairs Update

The Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin recently gave an update on the progress of school repairs ahead of the 2024-2025 school year.

She told reporters, “our contractors are skilled individuals and they’re doing fine work across the board. I want to thank them because they’re not just engaged in a commercial enterprise they understand what this project means to learning and national development and they are giving their all and they are working day and night to achieve the timeline.”

The Minister outlined some of the changes underway at government school campuses. She said, “you go to government high right now, we’re in the third phase of redevelopment, we’re doing it every summer, and you will find that is actually becoming a new school. T. A. Thompson about two years ago that was a three story complex that we did during the summer period. And so what we’re doing is not simple school repairs in every instance, It’s not simply changing a door knob. In some places we’re doing sort of moderate repairs but in many instances it is redevelopment.”