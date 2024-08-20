School Repairs Tour

Government officials including the Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training and the Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs toured several schools currently under repair on Tuesday.

Education minister, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin told members of the media that her ministry is seeking to enhance the environment that students, teachers, administrators and support staff operate in. She said, “they spend a lot of hours in these spaces and we want to ensure we provide a conducive environment.”

This year’s school repair exercise includes the completion of a pavilion at the R. M. Bailey High School, pool construction at The Government High School, other school redevelopment projects and the annual general maintenance of classrooms and school grounds across the country.

Minister responsible for works, the Hon. Clay Sweeting shared his excitement about the projects saying that the repairs are on time and on budget. “This exercise is something that occurs every year and there’s been challenges in the past. We’re excited to see for the most part to see all these projects come together.”

Some of the works underway at the various schools are considered ongoing works and not part of the usual annual repairs. Hanna Martin said, “everywhere you go in the United States you see construction as a continuous process. So in projects like that you will see a managed situation. They’re not summer repairs per se. But we have been able to open school without interruption.”

The education minister added that significant public funds have been directed towards the redevelopment of schools nation wide and highlighted a school in Harbour Island where much needed repairs are underway to rectify longstanding issues.

The 2024-2025 school year is scheduled to begin on September 2nd.