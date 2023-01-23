School moving to online while Transport Board talks continue Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is not being caught unawares twice by Transport Board strike action.

A contingency plan is being rolled out for public nursery, primary, secondary and special schools from tomorrow, January 24, 2023.

According to a circular sent to school heads from the Ministry, classes are moving to online from January 24 through January 27, 2023.

The communication said:

‘While we await an update from the Transport Board on the work stoppage, kindly notify your teachers to prepare for online classes for the remainder of week, January 24 – 27, 2023.’

The principals were also thanked for their “prompt action in ensuring that your staff and students were aware of the closure of school, today, January 23, 2023.”

Off the record, teachers and parents who spoke to Loop News this morning, said that they found out about the school closure via the media first. One teacher said a message was sent to a staff WhatsApp group.

NewsAmericasNow.com