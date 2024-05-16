SBDC Women’s Forum

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) held an empowerment forum for women at Salem Baptist Church on Thursday.

Several panelists addressed the audience on topics such as mental health and relationships. SDBC Executive Director, Samantha Rolle spoke with ZNS News on the sidelines of the event. She said, “statistics show that women are one of our vulnerable groupings and them being a vulnerable group says to us we need to focus, we need to be intentional about the support we provide women entrepreneurs.”

Rolle went further stating, “statistics also show that when we support women entrepreneurs they assist us on the national level with the alleviation of poverty, the assist us with the growth of the economy and the also assist with the improvement of our social fabric of this nation.”

Wife of the Prime Minister, Ann Marie Davis was in also attendance and addressed the women at the event. She spoke with ZNS News about the importance of the event to women. She said, “I see a lot of cases happening now with depressed women doing things out of the ordinary that we have not seen before. Because we suffer in silence most of time, we don’t say, that’s because we have to be strong for everyone, for our kids, for the job the we are on. We have to be strong to make that impression on people and sometimes we forget ourselves and to look after ourselves and our minds the way we’re supposed to. So, today, the mindfulness exercises that we will learn today and everything else that prepares us for life, for all the businesses we want to embark on is what this is about today, the whole woman.”