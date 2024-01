The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Junkanoo Management Team have announced the Shell Saxon Superstars as the overall winners of the 2024 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade with a score of 91.90. The Valley Boys secured second place with a score of 91.08. Both groups were penalized 1 point. In third place with a score of 89.86 was the winners of last year’s […]