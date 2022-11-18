Saweetie Addresses Lil Baby Affair and Quavo Feud On “The Single Life” EP

Saweetie has kept true to her word and has dropped her EP The Single Life, which seemingly confirms that something happened between her and Lil Baby and even took a few jabs at Quavo.

The EP serves up six (6) new tracks, including the newly released “Don’t Say Nothin,” on which she seemingly responds to Lil Baby’s “Not Finished,” released in October. Saweetie and Lil Baby were linked last year after fans noticed that a mystery man posted by Saweetie also seemed to have the same outfit as Lil Baby.

There were rumors that Lil Baby had taken her on a $100K shopping spree at Chanel, with Jayda also appearing to confirm the events in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked. While everything seemed fine between the two, fans were surprised when Lil Baby seemingly referred to Saweetie in his track “Not Finished,” released last month.

Now, fans think that Saweetie is responding to Lil Baby by not only confirming that they had sexual intercourse but also rapping about the rapper’s sexual stamina (or lack thereof). The song’s intro begins by addressing blogs that first compared her photo with a mystery guy and a photo separately shared by Lil Baby, followed by the chorus, which appears to urge Lil Baby to keep his mouth shut and not confirm that they are sleeping with anyone.

The first verse addresses Lil Baby, and it brings up the $100K that was spent on Chanel as well as the fact that her dealings with Lil Baby might have gotten to Quavo, who released a diss song directed at her earlier this month.

Saweetie / Publicist / Edwig Henson

“Why ni—s always speakin’ on who I’m f—in’ on?/He must’ve got excited when I FaceTimed with nothin’ on/Them same lips that’s yappin’ be the ones I nutted on/A hunnid K, please, know how much paper I be touchin’ on?/That’s light, better check my net worth/Post a pic in his sweatshirt, I bet it have my ex hurt/That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs,” Saweetie Raps.

“He got mad and told my business to the blogs/N—a, pause, I’m appalled, need to chill out/Yeah, I pull up, then I bust, then I peel out/Said he was a boss but he talkin’ like a groupie/I knew he wasn’t ready for this pretty b–ch coochie (Don’t you say a thing),” she continued.

Verse two gets even more interesting with the Icy Girl rapper lashing at Lil Baby’s stamina or lack thereof.

“Don’t make me refund the d–k/Send his a– back ’cause he came too quick/That sh– wasn’t bussin’/I knew I shouldn’t’ve f—ed him/Something told me not to trust this n—a/Now my business in the streets, I should punch this n—a,” Saweetie raps.

Last month, Lil Baby appeared to confirm in “Not Finished” that he was the mystery man in Saweetie’s photo as he rapped about her sharing the photo, which is suspected to be the thing that led to him and businesswoman Jayda Cheaves breaking up.

Since her break up with Quavo in early 2021, Saweetie has also been the subject matter of Quavo’s track “Messy” off of his debut album with the late Takeoff– Only Built for Infinity Links.

“B–ch f—ed my dawg behind my back,” the verse said.

Quavo’s verse sparked speculation about whether he was speaking about Lil Baby or his cousin Offset, who is rumored to be the reason for the Migos breaking up due to the alleged tryst with Saweetie. None of them has officially addressed any of these rumors.

In the meantime, Saweetie’s Single Life comes ahead of her debut album Pretty B*tch Music which is set to drop in December.