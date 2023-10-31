Saudi Arabia’s Non-Resident Ambassador Pays a Courtesy Call on Tourism

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper received His Excellency Faisal bin Falah Al-Harbi, Non- Resident Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in a Courtesy Call on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation in Centre of Commerce, British Colonial Hilton. Also present were members of the ministry’s executive team, and other officials.

Pictured from left: His Excellency Tony Joudi, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the United Arab Emirates; His Excellency Al-Harbi; Deputy Prime Minister Cooper; the Hon. Basil McIntosh, Minister of State/Aviation; Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant MOTIA; Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism; and Dr. Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation and Deputy Director-General of Tourism.