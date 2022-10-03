Saturday Night Live Puts The Spotlight On The Caribbean

Pictured: (l-r) Ego Nwodim, host Miles Teller, Kenan Thompson, and Heidi Gardner during the Caribbean Queens sketch on Saturday, October 1, 2022. (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Oct. 3, 2022: Saturday Night Live returned for its 48th season on October 1st and included a sketch that put the spotlight on the Caribbean and tourism.

Using the song, ‘Caribbean Queen’ from Trinidad & Tobago-born, British musician Billy Ocean, the skit featured Ego Nwodim as Trinity Summers and Heidi Gardner as Desire Wingo. They both move to the Caribbean and are hosting “Caribbean Queens,” a show from the bar of the resort they’re staying at.

They’ve been there for five months, and they are loving their life and hitting on hot men and celebrating their one-night stands.

Miles Teller along with Kenan Thompson play their dates from the night before and in the light of day, they maybe have a different reaction to the ladies who are ready to flirt and dance on them anyway.

See the full sketch here