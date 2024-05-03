Sands Hopeful To Retain FNM Chairmanship

Current National Chairman of the Free National Movement (FNM), Dr. Duane Sands presented his nomination documents at the Party’s headquarters on Thursday in hopes of retaining his position at the upcoming convention to be held June 1st. Dr. Sands will be running against former Member of Parliament, Elworth Johnson.

Sands spoke with reporters about his stewardship as FNM Chair and his candidacy. He said, “I believe that we have restored a phenomenal amount of confidence in this premiere political organization. People have seen my performance, particularly over the last two years. The requirement is not perfection and I have certainly not been a perfect chairman. People have raised their concerns where they thought I could do a better job. I’ve tried my best to do the best that I could do but certainly there’s no question in the minds, not just of the FNMs but of the Bahamian people as to who the Chairman of the Free National Movement is, they know.”

Dr. Sands is the former Member of Parliament for Elizabeth and has served as FNM Chair since November 2021.