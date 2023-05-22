Sands Beer Sponsors 54th Annual Long Island Regatta



(Photo courtesy of J.Co Photography for Barefoot Marketing) Holding true to its commitment to supporting truly Bahamian culture, Sands Beer has come on board to sponsor the 54th Annual Long Island Regatta, set for May 31 to June 3 in Salt Pond, Long Island. Pictured is (left to right) Henderson Burrows, Director of the Long Islanders’ Association, receiving the sponsorship check donation of $5,800 from Joel Smith, Sr. Brand Manager for Sands Beer.(Photo courtesy of J.Co Photography for Barefoot Marketing)

Holding true to its commitment to supporting truly Bahamian culture,Sands Beer has come on board to sponsor the 54th Annual Long Island Regatta, set for May 31 to June 3 in Salt Pond, Long Island.

This will be Long Island’s first regatta since sloop sailing became the country’s national sport back in April and is expected to be the island’s biggest regatta yet.

Sands, Sr. Brand Manager Joel Smith said the sponsorship is a testament to the company’sdedication to supporting truly Bahamian events, as Long Island’s regatta is considered one of the country’s biggest and most competitive regattas on the calendar.

“It’s always a pleasure to sponsor Long Island Regatta, as we do so every year,” Smith says. “But this one is special, seeing that sailing is now the national sport of the country. Anything to help make the event a huge success, Sands will support. Long Island Regatta is a truly Bahamian event, so why not have the backing of the truly Bahamian beer company.”

Henderson Burrows, Director of the Long Islanders Association, received the check donation of $5,850 on behalf of the organizing committee and expressed gratitude for the continuous support from Sands Beer. “Your donation enables the Long Islanders’ Association and Long Island Sailing Club to put on a regatta that will be successful and exciting and motivates the boat owners to participate as it adds another cup race for the trophies and monetary prizes that we offer,” Burrows said.

“People should attend our regatta because aside from the great racing, Long Island has a lot of sights and interesting places to visit and explore. Of course, we also have some of the most friendly people you will find. Bahamian Brewery and Sands Beer has been a major sponsor of our regatta for many years, and it is because of companies and sponsors like them that we are confident each year that we can depend on them to come forward and help us put on an amazing regatta. Regattas in the Family Islands are a major boost economically for the islands as people book rooms, spend money at restaurants and visit places. So, it’s a boost when companies like Sands come on board and help us facilitate putting on an event like this.”

Long Island regatta is a staple event on The Bahamas’ cultural and sailing calendar, bringing together thousands of Bahamians for good down-home Bahamian fun. The regatta sees some 40to 50 sailing sloops from throughout The Bahamas compete in three categories for trophies and cash prizes. On the shore, rake ‘n’ scrape music and other activities make for a truly Bahamian festival.