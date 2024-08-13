Sandals Supporting Exuma

Sandals Emerald Bay located on the island of Exuma will close its doors on August 16th. The property will undergo renovations and eventually reopen under the Beaches brand.

According to Sandals Emerald Bay General Manager, Jeremy Mutton, the company will continue supporting the island through its foundation and other philanthropic efforts. He said, “we have been integral in the completion of a new children’s shelter on the island, kitting that out with furniture and everything. All of the projects we have been doing they do still continue. So the Sandals Foundation the impact we’ve had on the island has been very important and we will continue that during the period of closure.”

Mutton says the start of renovations at the Sandals property is contingent on government approvals such as labour and permits. “Based on that we are hoping for commencement to the project in the fall of 2024. And contingent to those approvals that I’ve referred to based on our experience we would say a timeline of between 12 and 15 months. But as I said, and it is important to know that that 12 to 15 months is very much contingent on ensuring that we do receive the necessary approvals, permits, labour agreements that is really required for such a task and such a large project we’re engaging,” he said.

The closure of the Sandals property will cause 300 persons to be laid off. Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation and Member of Parliament for Exuma and Ragged Island, the Hon. Chester Cooper is optimistic about the prospects of the workers.

Cooper spoke with ZNS News at a job fair hosted in Exuma by the Department of Labour on Friday. He said, “we have for example Carnival Celebration Key here today and they’re recruiting. I happen to know that there are some people from Grand Bahama employed at Sandals. So they will either find work here in Exuma or they’ll find work in Grand Bahama. So I think this outcome today is a positive one. I was pleasantly surprised at the number of vacancies that exists with other hotels, other restaurants, other businesses on the island and that gives me optimism that everything is going to be okay in this interim period.”