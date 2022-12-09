Sandals Resort – Reigning Champions In Futsal Division 2 – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia emerged winners of the FUTSAL 2022 competition! “The Best Meeting Ever!” is what the 6th edition of Corporate Warfare Futsal (CWF) was billed to be, and indeed it was a nail-biting finish since the 2020 and 2021 seasons did not take place due to the pandemic.

This short, high-intensity fast paced tournament is an altered version of regular field football, played indoors on a court with 10 players at a time. This year’s eight-week tournament commenced on October 1 and had eight corporate teams of three people each participating.

No stranger to the game, Sandals’ previous participation was bettered this year as the team walked away with victories.

In this event of the new season, Sandals secured its place to play in the 2nd division championships, winning the quarter-finals against St Lucia Fire Service 6-5.

– Advertisement –

The team’s convincing semi-final victory against Digicel ended 7-2 ensured their final spot against Term Finance where they extended their strong winning streak, taking the trophy by a 3-2 win.

In speaking about the games, the Sandals players have declared that they will start the warm-ups early this year, in preparation to defend their honour.

Team manager and coach, Kurt Weeks, recruitment specialist at Sandals Grande St Lucian Spa & Beach Resort, said “the Championship trophy is ours. We will defend it successfully next year, and we aim to win division one. This has been an exceptional team-building exercise and we are going to develop an even stronger team that will help us to realize our dreams. Some of our key players this year were Kenvie Polius, Kingsley St Clair and Douane Lionel. Our Superstar goalkeeper was Anius “Tiny” Regis and they all did a remarkable job.”

CWF is a fun and energetic futsal tournament which brings corporate Saint Lucia together under an umbrella of friendly rivalry and presents the perfect platform for business houses to compete against each other yet continue to network and expose their products/services and build community.

SOURCE: Sandals Resorts

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com