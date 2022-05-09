Samoan rugby player Kelly Meafua dies after fall from French bridge

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Kelly Meafua, a Samoan rugby star, has died after falling from a bridge in France following his team’s final game of the season.

French rugby club US Montauban confirmed the 32-year-old back-row forward had not survived the fall into the river Tarn in the early hours of Saturday morning, despite the efforts of a teammate to save him.

In a statement shared on its website, the club expressed its pain and shock at Meafua’s sudden death hours after his team’s 48-40 victory over Narbonne in the country’s second-tier league.

Kelly Meafua during the Pro D2 match between Montauban and Perpignan at Sapiac stadium in Montauban on January 30, 2021

The club said Meafua’s Montauban teammate tried to resuscitate and save him but had to be rescued by firefighters himself. He was hospitalized with hypothermia and discharged the following day.

“All the USM Sapiac club are shocked by this tragedy, and all thoughts are with his wife, his children, his teammates, and more generally, all the loving supporters of the club,” the statement continued.

